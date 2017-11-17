SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS CONFERENCE

SIERRA CLUB PRESENTS

CLIMATE CHANGE CONFERENCE

IN CEDAR KEY

November 16, 2017

The Florida Chapter of the Sierra Club chose Cedar Key to present its climate-change conference and to celebrate the 150th anniversary of John Muir’s walk from Indiana to Florida and because Cedar Key is where John Muir’s belief that nature was important for its own sake was born.

The conference was well attended, with more attendees than expected...nearly one hundred in all. The conference began with a discussion of climate change and how Cedar Key is threatened. Conference presenters stressed the research that excessive use of fossil fuels leads to a build-up of greenhouse gasses that, when trapped, are reflected into the ocean causing the ocean’s temperature to rise leading to sea-level rise. Estimates are that in 2016 sea-level rise would be eight inches/100 years. To plan for the expected changes coming, accurate data are needed.

In addition to map comparison between older maps with up-to-date maps, 3D modeling a new tool, GIS, has been added. Dr. Roger Tomlinson developed GIS or Geographical Information System. The difference in GIS and 3D is everything is more realistic and it can be used to display “what if” scenarios in virtual reality. Hurricane Hermine proved the pilot program of GIS performed in Cedar Key accurate. The virtual images for 3-foot sea rise were in sync with the actual flood situation caused by Hermine. This mapping and scenario tool is currently being used in Annapolis, Maryland, and Nantucket, Massachusetts.

Cedar Key has one of Florida’s most threatened coastlines. The water is sampled frequently and is pristine. This water must be to support the water-related commercial industries here. In return, the clams and oysters provide filtering for the water. Erosion, wind current, storm surge, and sea-level rise, however, threaten Cedar Key. The grasses and marsh provide life for almost every aquatic animal at one time. A visible sign of sea temperature increase is the move of mangroves from the south into our area.

The conference emphasized adaptive planning, resilience, and change as a means to confront sea-level rise. With the aid of the various tools and models available today, adaptive planning may help mitigate damage from hazards. This is the preferred method to meet climate change instead of cleaning up after the disaster.

Jon Ullman brought slides showing recent extreme weather examples. Ullman said, “Storms are increasing in frequency and in intensity. The goal is 100% clean energy, but there are other actions we can take while we work toward the goal.” Ullman stated we could oppose fracking, oppose offshore drilling and pipelines like the Sabal pipeline, and encourage solar and wind energy and mass transit. Individually, we can put solar energy to use at our homes.

One measure Cedar Key and UF have to promote resilience is a pilot program called “living seashore.” Its aim is to decrease the impact of erosion, storm surge, and sea-level rise. This pilot imitates the natural slope and vegetation of the 31 feet of beach missing at Joe Raines Beach.

Vice-Mayor Colson also had advice about other things we can do to prevent damage from climate change, “We have to teach the school kids about the hazards, support our service clubs, vote, get involved, go home and do something, and buy land, all the land you can.”

The Cedar Key Commission is dedicated to protecting the natural recourses in the area and being resilient with a plan that aims to minimize damage from hazards. Participants left the conference more aware of the unique area that is Cedar Key and with confidence of the high-quality stewardship the Commission provides the area.

Many people helped bring this seminar about;

among them were:

Whitey Markle - Suwannee St. John's Group

Maryvonne Devensky - Suwannee St. John's Group

John Brainerd - Suwannee St. John's Group

Kent Bailey - Tampa Bay Group

Pault Thibault - Tampa Bay Group

Karen Michalski - Tampa Bay Group

Ben Berauer - Suncoast Group

Rudy Scheffer - Florida Chapter Outings Chair

Craig Diamond - Big Bend Group

Darryl Rutz - Florida Chapter Co-Conservation Chair

Tom Larson - Florida Chapter Co-Conservation Chair

Janet Larson - Northeast Florida Group

John Quarterman - Suwannee Riverkeeper

Laurie Macdonald - Defenders of Wildlife

Dr. Jay Bushnell - Florida Wildlife Federation

Sue Colson – Vice-Mayor of Cedar Key