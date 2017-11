CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON MEET AND GREET

CEDAR KEYS AUDUBON

INVITES YOU TO ITS

NOVEMBER MEET AND GREET

November 20, 2017

November 27 at 5 pm

Cedar Key Library

Everyone is welcomed.

MacKenzie Russell from University of Florida will be presenting information on marine mammals and marine mammal strandings in the Big Bend. She will cover topics such as marine mammal biology, what happens during a marine mammal stranding, and some stories of rescues and responses from this past year.

