LEVY LIBRARY HALLOWEEN PARTIES

Details
LEVY COUNTY
PUBLIC LIBRARY SYSTEM
PRESENTS
 
YOUTH HALLOWEEN PARTIES!
October 22, 2017

This month youth of all ages can join us for fun Halloween Parties at each branch of the Levy County Public Libraries.  Youth can come in costume if they would like.  There will be games, crafts, a piñata, music, and lots of candy at each party!  These events are free.

A.F. Knotts Public Library - YankeetownOCT 23 LEVY LIBRARIES HALLOWEEN halloween party e1476121718218
Wednesday, Oct 18th @ 4pm
 
Bronson Public Library
Monday, Oct 23rd @ 6pm
 
Cedar Key Public Library
Wednesday, Oct 25th @ 4:30pm
 
Williston Public Library
Friday, Oct 27th @ 5pm
 
