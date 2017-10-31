FAMILY MOVIE
AT THE LIBRARY
October 31, 2019
Please, join us for a fun family movie at the library. All events are free and everyone, young and old, is invited to attend. Mark your calendars for the 2017 Disney movie: Cars 3.
"Lightning McQueen sets out to prove to a new generation of racers that he's still the best race car in the world."
This movie is rated G and has a running time of 102 minutes. Please contact your local librarian for more information.
A.F. Knotts Public Library (Yankeetown)
- Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 3:00 pm
Bronson Public Library
Monday, November 27, 2017 at 5:00 pm
Williston Public Library
Wednesday, November 29, 2017 at 5:00pm
Luther Callaway Public Library (Chiefland)
Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at 5:00pm
Cedar Key Public Library
Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 4:30pm
