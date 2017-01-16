CKAC ARTIST OF THE MONTH JANUARY 2017

SHEILA THOMAS, CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

ARTIST OF THE MONTH

January 14, 2017

The January Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sheila Thomas. Sheila is the co-op’s photographer and her specialties are the birds, wildlife and local scenery in and around Cedar Key. In addition, Sheila makes pottery, cloth bookmarks, ornaments of homemade paper and colorful pinecone flowers. Sheila is constantly creating new and interesting works and her inventory changes frequently.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is a 23 artist co-op which has been a working enterprise for 48 years. It is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, an island in the Gulf of Mexico, with a rich history in the arts and renowned for its old Florida ambiance, abundant wildlife, and gorgeous scenery. The gallery is open seven days a week year round from 10 am to 5 pm.

