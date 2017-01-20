CKAC JANUARY CALL FOR ART

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

CALL FOR ART –

“WINGS” OPEN ART SHOW

January 20, 2017

INFORMATIONAL PROSPECTUS

AND CALL FOR ENTRIES

In February Cedar Key Arts Center will present WINGS an open art show

Flight. Airiness. Grace. Angel. Beauty. Frilly. Aerodynamic. Buffalo. These are just a few trigger words that encompass our theme for the February Open Show.

Seeking artistic representations that demonstrate the ‘Wings’ attribute, literally and of course figuratively.

All mediums and materials working within this theme are eligible including 2-D, 3-D, mixed-media, photography and video (must provide your own display equipment). All subject matter following the WINGS theme from landscapes to abstractions are eligible. Three monetary awards will be given out for this exhibition: 1st, 2nd and 3rd place and ribbons for Award of Excellence.

SUBMISSIONS: a maximum of three pieces per artist.

Fee: $5 per piece, maximum 3 pieces per MEMBER artist. $7 per piece, maximum 3 pieces per non- art center members.

JUROR: Wesley Lindberg from the Santa Fe College Digital Art department will be our guest judge this year.

Work Delivered to CKAC: Jan 31 & Feb 1 between 10 - 5 pm only (unless other arrangements are made) Exhibition Dates: February 7 - 28, 2017

Opening Reception: February 7, 2017, 5 pm to 7 pm

Pick-Up Work at Gallery: February 28 10 am to 5 pm (unless other arrangements are made)

No shipped work.

ELIGIBILTY:

Open to all artists, nationwide. All mediums and materials are eligible including 2-D, 3-D, mixed-media, and video. All subject matter from landscapes to abstraction is eligible.

ACCEPTANCE REQUIREMENTS :

CKAC reserves the right to refuse work deemed not ready to hang unframed, wet, no wire, etc.) 2-D work should be able to be hung on a wall from wires or sturdy frame. If work isn’t shown in the traditional gallery sense; it should still able to be displayed in a professional manner by gallery installers per artist specifications. Remember untraditional does not mean unprofessional.

SALES:

Works will be for sale unless noted as NFS (not for sale) on the entry form. CKAC takes a 25% commission on any work sold.

INSURANCE:

CKAC exercises professional care when handling submitted work. We do not assume responsibility or liability including but not limited to accidents, damaged work, or forces of nature. Artists who feel their work is fragile should consider carrying their own personal property insurance. Again, the gallery will not assume liability for damage.

ACCEPTED WORK: HAND DELIVERY ONLY

QUESTIONS: Please feel free to contact gallery should you have any questions about show, submitting work, or prospectus by writing This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. Cedar Key Arts Center is a non-profit, community art center dedicated to the understanding that creativity

is inherent and vital to the development of humanity, our purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts.

Aims

• Promote and encourage the arts in our community

• Provide, administer and coordinate facilities for the arts

• Promote and provide educational programs in the arts … Since 1994, CKAC has given exposure and

support to the community, providing an atmosphere for the continued development of artistic potential and experimentation.

CKAC Gallery

Gallery Hours: Open 7 Days a Week 10-5pm

457 2nd Street

Cedar Key, FL 32625

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

Contact Information:

Anne Lindgren - Gallery Co-Director

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.