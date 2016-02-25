SECOND ANNUAL ART-FILLED

HOME TOUR IN CEDAR KEY DXHIBIT

January 25, 2017

On Saturday, February 18, 2017, the Cedar Key Arts Center will host the 2017 Art-Filled Home Tour, back by popular demand after a wildly successful event last year. Eight new homes will be open to ticket holders beginning at 10 am. As an added bonus, this year’s tour will feature mostly homes of local artists who have graciously agreed to open their studios as well astheir art-filled homes for the tour.

Four of the homes will be open between 10 am-1 pm with coffee and tea served at one of the homes. Four different homes will be open from 1-4 pm with afternoon refreshments available at one of the homes.

The Arts Center has arranged two “Tour Specials” for ticket holders. Participants can reserve a golf from the Gulf Cart Company for a specially reduced rate (2 seater for $35, or 4 seater for $45). All homes are accessible by golf cart this year. In addition, a specially prepared box lunch (quiche, salad , and drink) will be available for $10 at The 1842 Daily Grind & Mercantile, located at the corner of Second 2nd St and Hwy 24. So plan to make it a fun-filled day!

Located 60 miles SW of Gainesville, at the end of State Road 24, the island community of Cedar Key allows you to step back in time and enjoy the ambiance of this historic fishing village set in middle of Florida’s Nature Coast, one of the most environmentally undeveloped and breathtakingly beautiful areas of Florida.

Tickets are $20/person and may be purchased prior to the event at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op located below the Arts Center at 457 2nd St (open daily 10am – 5om), by mail by contacting This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it., or on the day of the event between 9 am – 1 pm at the Cedar Key Arts Center. Questions call 352-543-0362 or email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it..