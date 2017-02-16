CKAC ART-FILLED HOME TOUR 2017 TICKET REMINDER

DO YOU HAVE YOUR TICKETS

FOR THE ART-FILLED HOME TOUR?

February 15, 2017

The Art-Filled Home Tour is coming fast: February 18, 10 am – 4 pm. Don't forget to pick up your tickets ($20) at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op this week. Visit the homes and studios of local artists and art collectors. Four home on tour in the morning 10am-1pm, four in the afternoon 1 pm - 4 pm. Refreshments served.

Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center Renovation Project.