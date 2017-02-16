Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CKAC ART-FILLED HOME TOUR 2017 TICKET REMINDER

Details
DO YOU HAVE YOUR TICKETS
FOR THE ART-FILLED HOME TOUR?
February 15, 2017
 
The Art-Filled Home Tour is coming fast: February 18, 10 am – 4 pm.  Don't forget to pick up your tickets ($20) at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op this week.  Visit the homes and studios of local artists and art collectors.  Four home on tour in the morning 10am-1pm, four in the afternoon 1 pm - 4 pm. Refreshments served. 
 
Proceeds benefit the Cedar Key Arts Center Renovation Project.
 
*******

 

Bottom Banner Sign