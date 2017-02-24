TRENTON QUILT FESTIVAL 2017

TRENTON’S ELEVENTH ANNUAL

SUWANNEE VALLEY QUILT FESTIVAL

MARCH 18, 2017, 9 AM - 4 PM

February 24, 2017

Trenton, Florida – The 2017 and eleventh annual Trenton's Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2017 in Trenton, Florida. The festival will begin at 9 a.m. and end at 4 p.m. Festival leaders have selected the "Watermelons and Sunflowers" quilt block as its central theme. This image will be used for advertising and promotional materials. Last year the festival selected Trenton's Compass Rose, from that particular block located at the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe on Main Street, as its theme. Each block is part of the Trenton Quilt Trail, which is the starting point for The Florida Quilt Trail. "We've decided to celebrate a different quilt block each year at the festival," says founder Stephanie Metts. "Since the Trenton Trail has eighteen blocks now, we have many to choose from." The quilt trail provides visual signposts throughout the community that celebrate quilting and are situated near local landmarks, businesses, and historic places.

“Watermelons and Sunflowers”, a quilt block sponsored by Billy Smith’s Watermelons, Inc., is located on Highway 47 (237 NE 11th Avenue) just two tenths of a mile from Main Street (US 129). When you compare the festival interpretation to the actual quilt block, you see that the design has been turned on its side, and the image has been placed on a rectangular red field. “We think this nontraditional presentation adds visual interest for marketing purposes,” says Trenton resident and festival Board Member Diane Clifton.

Trenton and Gilchrist County have been and continue to be a major watermelon growing center. When the county was formed in 1925 from west Alachua County, locals expected it to be named “Melon County.” However, to honor a seriously ill former Florida governor, Albert Gilchrist (1909-1913), the legislature changed the name. Diane recalls when the trucks from the fields pulled up along Lancaster Avenue and parked in the shade of the big live oaks as they waited to load melons onto railroad cars. Now most local melons are transported by truck, and portions of the Trenton railroad right of way have become the Nature Coast Greenway Trail.

The 2017 festival will again feature many familiar craft and antique vendors as well as numerous area quilting groups. Vendors will line Main Street and quilters will fill the historic Old Railroad Depot. Quilts contributed by individuals and groups will be displayed throughout downtown. Skilled quilters, crafters, and needle-workers will do demonstrations. New exhibits will be showing at The Florida Quilt Museum and the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe. The Car and Tractor Shows, and musicians and dancers will entertain visitors. Food vendors will serve festivalgoers.

Tremendous effort goes into making each festival a success. “We’ve had great support from community groups and individuals, but we’d love to have more volunteers join us to stage this wonderful event “, says chairperson Pat Watson.

The eleventh annual Trenton’s Suwannee Valley Quilt Festival, Florida’s only outdoor quilt show and sale, will be held Saturday, March 18, 2017, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the picturesque town of Trenton, Florida. Located in north central Florida just 20 miles west of Gainesville, Trenton will be festooned with quilts flying from shops, businesses and government buildings up and down Main Street and beyond.

The annual event is sponsored by the City of Trenton, Gilchrist County’s Tourist Development Council, the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe, plus other businesses and individuals from the tri-county area.

For more information about the festival, visit us on Facebook, go to the Festival website www.TrentonQuiltFestival.com, or contact the Suwannee Valley Quilt Shoppe, (352) 463-3842.

