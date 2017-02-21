CKAC RAKU

RAKU PARTY

PRODUCES PINCH POTS

February 21, 2017

The class of five students successfully created pinch pots and fired them under the tutelage of Henry K. Gernhardt Professor emeritus from Syracuse University. Henry and his wife Amy have been sponsoring a Raku Party at their studio Cedar Key Pottery for 17 years.

The students were Nancy Hanson, Nita Cox, Anne Lindgren, Joan Selby, and Carola. They expressed a desire to repeat the class next year. This party was an extension of the Cedar Key Arts Center adult education program.

Photos by Joan Selby.

Pictured here is the raku pot made by Nancy Hanson.

