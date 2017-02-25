CKAC OPENING MARCH 2017

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, FL 32625

February 26, 2017

LIQUID STRENGTH - FOUR CERAMISTS SHOW OPENING

What do David Mack, Joseph Frye, Tom Guirl, and Henry Gernhardt all have in common? They all made a successful career by following their passion by creating beautiful artworks from clay.

This bond that the four men have formed will be shared with you during the March show at the Cedar Key Arts Center.

Through long years of hard work and dedication to artistic principle, they have perfected the art of clay. Please join us Saturday night at the opening upstairs at the Arts Center on Second Street in Cedar Key; the event is free and open to the public.

Next month the gallery will feature the ceramics of four well-established artists in the Main Gallery and Lowell Reception Center Inmates’ presenting “Journey Daybooks: From the Inside” in the Member’s Gallery.

Plaque by Henry Gernhardt

About Cedar Key Arts Center

The Cedar Key Arts Center is a tax exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity. Its purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts, promote and encourage the arts in our community, provide, administer and coordinate facilities for the arts, and to promote and provide educational programs in the arts.