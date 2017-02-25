CKAC OPENING 4 MARCH 2017

Cedar Key Arts Center

457 Second Street

Cedar Key, FL 32625

February 26, 2017

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER HOSTS SELECTED

JOURNEY DAYBOOK ARTWORK

PRODUCED BY FEMALE LOWELL PRISON INMATES,

TITLED FROM THE INSIDE

Peggy Herrick, Robin Gillies, and Patty Jett, from the Cedar Key Arts Community have volunteered for the past four years at the Florida Women’s Reception Center at Ocala’s Lowell Prison to facilitate the Journey Daybook Program. Bringing an introspective and creative (and sometimes emotional) outlet for the prisoners.

Peggy Herrick is the founder of Journey Daybook (JDB), a non-profit organization which teaches and encourages drawing, painting, collaging and journaling. Four years ago the members of JDB decided it would be beneficial to offer this program to the prisoners.

Journey Daybook founder Peggy Herrick created a non-profit organization to teach these skills. It includes drawing, painting, collaging and journaling. It isn’t uncommon, but it’s a bit disconcerting to hear your neighbors and friends say, “Oh, I can’t meet you, I have to go to prison.” Journey Daybook member, and CKAC gallery chair, Robin Gillies, was inspired to curate this show by her numerous trips and experiences attending this program at Lowell. Robin says, “Getting to work with these women and realizing we have more in common than you may think was eye and heart opening.”

The culmination of these classes is on display at the Cedar Key Arts Center. Venture into the inner world of the female inmates, their thoughts, their loves, and their dreams. Plan to visit the show and then see how you feel.

Artist: LaTesha

The Opening Reception for the March 2017 gallery shows is March 4, 2017, 5-7 pm at the Upstairs Gallery above the Keyhole Co-op on Second Street in downtown Cedar Key. This is a free event and open to the public. From the Inside will run the whole month of March and the gallery is open 10 – 5 daily.

About Cedar Key Arts Center

The Cedar Key Arts Center is a tax exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity. Its purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts, promote and encourage the arts in our community, provide, administer and coordinate facilities for the arts, and to promote and provide educational programs in the arts.