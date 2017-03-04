CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

MARCH, APRIL OFFERINGS

MARCH 4, 2017

Please note that, as of today, the Ties That Bind workshop

has been rescheduled toMonday, April 10, 2017.

Ties that Bind with-Gayle Wolfe on Monday, April 10, 10 am-5 pm. Use silk ties to create a lovely square quilt block using Benartex pre-printed fabric foundation blocks for easy assembly. Cost $35 for members, $40 for non-members including supplies. Look for silk ties to use at yard sales, thrift stores or your favorite guy’s closet (CKAC will have some ties available too). Contact Gayle at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or call 813-972-4853 to sign up and get instruction sheet or register at Keyhole. Four students minimum- Please sign up now.