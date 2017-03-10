CKAC ARTIST OF THE MONTH MARCH 2017

BOB GOODLETT, CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

The March Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op is Bob Goodlett. Bob creates stunning Florida landscapes using oil paints. He has won numerous awards in Florida Art festivals, including many Best of Show. Bob has the amazing ability to create light in his paintings, whether it be a streak of lightning or the unique hues in the sky at sunset or sunrise. To make his work accessible to everyone, Bob has made giclee prints of many of his original paintings. All of his paintings are already framed and included in the price of the work.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is a 23 artist co-op which has been a working enterprise for 48 years. It is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, an island in the Gulf of Mexico, with a rich history in the arts and renowned for its old Florida ambiance, abundant wildlife, and gorgeous scenery. The gallery is open seven days a week year round from 10 am to 5 pm.