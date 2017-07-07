CKAC ARTIST OF THE MONTH JULY 2017

SUE TANCK,

CEDAR KEYHOLE

ARTIST OF THE MONTH

July 7, 2017

The July Artist of the Month at the Cedar Keyhole is Sue Tanck. Sue is a florist, working in both preserved and fresh flowers. Her works at the Cedar Keyhole use permanent flowers in imaginative and colorful creations. Sue puts together arrangements marking the seasons and holidays, as well as creating decorative groupings for display any time of the year. Additionally, Sue makes handmade gift bags and specialized gift tags.

The Cedar Keyhole

The Cedar Keyhole is a 23 artist co-op which has been a working enterprise for 48 years. It is located on historic Second Street in Cedar Key, an island in the Gulf of Mexico, with a rich history in the arts and renowned for its old Florida ambiance, abundant wildlife, and gorgeous scenery. The gallery is open seven days a week year round from 10 am to 5 pm.