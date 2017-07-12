CKAC SUMMER ART PROGRAM 2017

EXPLORATIONS IN ART

CEDAR KEY ART CENTER SUMMER ART PROGRAM,

TEEN ART PROGRAM AND EXHIBIT

July 12, 2017

What happens when you combine art teachers, an assortment of art materials, and students for two hours a day for nine days? You get an explosion of creativity, learning, and exploration of art materials that generates inspired artwork.

On Monday, July 10th, 2017 the Summer Art Program for the elementary students began at 9:00 am. Jessie Rothbard, a certified art teacher from Polk County led the children through an exploration of many art styles and mediums. This facilitated the students in making choices to create individual pieces based on common themes.

In the afternoon, the teen students started at 1:00 and their exploration was led by five instructors who were willing to share their talent and knowledge. Bunny Hand spent two days facilitating printing on fabric and then sewing the fabric into useful pieces of art. For two days Amy Gernhardt guided the students in making a hand built clay project with cut outs and surface decorations. Virginia Stevenson took two days to teach the teens how to silk paint using wax and dyes. Dave Treharne directed the adolescents in how to use color theory and design to create an artistic mosaic tile. Lynn Sylver shared her knowledge on designing and constructing jewelry.

If you want to be amazed at what can be created at the Cedar Key Arts Center Summer Art Program and Teen Art Program come to an exhibit of the students’ work on Friday, July 21st, 2017. The exhibit is from 10 am until 11:30am. The students may take down their work at 11:00, so please come early to make sure you see the whole exhibit and have a chance to ask the young artist about their work.