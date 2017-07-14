Dear Previous Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Artists,

Applications for the 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key March 24 and 25, open today through www.zapplication.org. We are hoping you are interested in joining us next year for our 54th Annual Event which will host 120 fine artists and artisans all on Historic 2nd Street in Cedar Key.

For those of you who were not with us in 2017, artists surveys were positive with 71% of artists being moderately or extremely satisfied but based on artist comments the following concerns are being addressed:

working to improve WiFi service during the event;

assuring that our judge(s) follow our requirement that each is booth entered and the artist engaged if possible; and

closing the venue at 4pm on Sunday.

Our organization, hospitality and artists amenities were commended by numerous artists and we hope that our move to March will draw a significantly larger crowd as it did in 2015.

Here is your direct URL: https://www.zapplication.org/event-info.php?ID=5831

Also, as a reminder, we are still accepting entries for the 2018 Design Contest. The theme this year is "What Floats Your Boat?" Entries should be submitted electronically to by August 1 toThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. (Max 2/artist). The winning design is featured on festival promotional materials and the application and booth fees are waived for the winning artist. A news release containing more information about the design contest is attached.

Thanks for considering the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key. Application Deadline is November 15... so why put it off!

If you have questions, please feel free to contact us at 352-543-5400 orThis email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. . More information about the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, can be found on our website at www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com.