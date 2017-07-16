CKAC SUMMER ART PROGRAM 2017 STUDENT EXHIBIT

EXPLORATIONS IN ART

STUDENT EXHIBIT

CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

SUMMER ART PROGRAM,

TEEN ART PROGRAM

July 16, 2017

WHAT: Explorations in rt ART EXHIBIT

WHERE: CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

WHEN: FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2017

10 – 11:30 AM

The exhibit is from 10 am until 11:30am.

The students may take down their work at 11:00,

so please come early to make sure you see the whole exhibit and

have a chance to ask the young artist about their work.

WHY: Enjoy the students, their works, their proud parents, their teachers.

Talk to the students about their work.