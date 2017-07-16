EXPLORATIONS IN ART
STUDENT EXHIBIT
CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
SUMMER ART PROGRAM,
TEEN ART PROGRAM
July 16, 2017
WHAT: Explorations in rt ART EXHIBIT
WHERE: CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
WHEN: FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2017
10 – 11:30 AM
The exhibit is from 10 am until 11:30am.
The students may take down their work at 11:00,
so please come early to make sure you see the whole exhibit and
have a chance to ask the young artist about their work.
WHY: Enjoy the students, their works, their proud parents, their teachers.
Talk to the students about their work.
******