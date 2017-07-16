Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

CKAC SUMMER ART PROGRAM 2017 STUDENT EXHIBIT

Details

 

EXPLORATIONS IN ART
STUDENT EXHIBIT
 
CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER
SUMMER ART PROGRAM,
TEEN ART PROGRAM
July 16, 2017

WHAT:  Explorations in rt ART EXHIBIT

WHERE:  CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER

WHEN:  FRIDAY, JULY 21, 2017
10 – 11:30 AM
The exhibit is from 10 am until 11:30am. 
The students may take down their work at 11:00,
so please come early to make sure you see the whole exhibit and
have a chance to ask the young artist about their work.
 
WHY:  Enjoy the students, their works, their proud parents, their teachers.
 Talk to the students about their work.
 
******
 
Bottom Banner Sign