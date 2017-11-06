2018 OFCA APPLICATION DEADLINE COMING

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION

OF THE ARTS IN CEDAR KEY

APPLICATIONS

November 5, 2017

Just a quick note to remind you that the deadline for applications for the 2018 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, March 24 and 25 in Cedar Key is just two weeks away. If you have already applied, thank you; if not, we hope you will!

Applications will be accepted through November 15 via Zapplication.org. We will notify artists no later than December 15.

Thanks for considering the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts in Cedar Key. We look forward to having you back.​