FREE CEDAR KEY ARTS CENTER GALLERY OPENINGS:

WARRIORS - AN INVITATIONAL SHOW AND

REFLECTIONS OF CEDAR KEY - BY JUDI CAIN

November 8, 2017

OPENING RECEPTION: November 18th, 2017, 5:00pm - 7:00pm

All invited. Appetizers, drinks and conversation available to all.

Come share a little time with the art community of Cedar Key during the first Opening reception for the 2017-18 season. The work of the Military Veterans from the Veteran’s Art Center of Tampa, entitled WARRIORS, will be shown in the Main CKAC Gallery.

The CKAC Member’s Gallery show features portraits by Judi Cain. Her portraits will be of fellow Cedar Key artists.

The opening will start at 5 pm and run through 7 pm with refreshments and drinks. This and all opening receptions are free and opened to the public. The shows will be in the gallery until January 2nd, 2018.

About the shows:

“The wound is the place where the light enters you.” - Rumi

On Saturday, November 18, 2017 we are invited to witness how art has guided six talented veteran artists on their individual path from military to civilian life.

The Veteran's Art Center of Tampa will be providing us with this exciting opportunity. We will be honoring our often unsung Heroes in our first show of the Cedar Key 2017-2018 winter season entitled: WARRIORS.

Painting by Major John McKitrick

You are invited to view a unique perspective on the reintegration of these brave men and women back into civilian life using Art as a means of expression. See how their personal experiences have been interpreted through painting and sculpture.

Participating Veteran Artists include: Greg Crumbly, Larry Busby, Soari Murphy, John Katerberg, Scott O.Suits, John McKitrick and Mary Barrett.

As a bonus to the gallery show, please join us on Nov.15th for a talk at the Cedar Key Library given by Major John McKitrick, (US Army Retired), Operation Director Veterans Art Center

Tampa Bay, and Staff Sgt. John Katerberg (US Army Retired). Highlighted will be the the Veteran’s Art Center's goals and programs that provide therapy, healing/wellness and educational programs for Military Veterans, First Responders and Families.

The Veteran's Art Center of Tampa Bay : " A Force For Art"

Make sure to check out the Member’s Gallery that is featuring our friend and fellow artist: Judi Cain. Judi has taken a year to honor the many artists that call Cedar Key Arts Center home by painting their portraits. Each and every portrait exudes the life force that Judi sees in each one of er subjects. They are all delightful and well executed by her expert paint brush.

Judi is living her life’s purpose to reach as many people as she can through her work and to encourage everyone to re-discover the creative

energy that is our birthright. She says “It’s never too late to explore creativity like a child.”

The Cedar Key Arts Center is a Tax Exempt 501 (c) organization established in 1994 with the understanding that creativity is inherent and vital to the development of humanity, our purpose is to nurture and encourage the arts . To promote and encourage the arts in our community. To provide, administer and coordinate facilities for the arts and to promote and provide educational programs in the arts.*

