SVP AUDITIONS

SUWANNEE VALLEY PLAYERS AUDITION FOR CHRISTIE’S

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

December 14, 2016

And Then There Were None Auditions

January 3, 2016, 6:00 pm

January 7, 2016, 9:00 am

Auditions will consist of readings from the script and all characters will

have British accents.

Please bring a picture and resume, if you have one.

Show dates May 5-7, 12-14

Synopsis

In this suspenseful drama, based on Agatha Christie's mystery tale, 10 strangers are summoned to a remote island. While they are waiting for the mysterious host, Mr. U. N. Owen to appear, a recording levels serious accusations at each of the guests, and soon they start being murdered, one by one. As the survivors try to keep their wits, they reach a disturbing conclusion: one of them must be the killer.

Character List:

Sir Lawrence Wargrave - (Male, age: 50's - 60's) A recently retired judge. Wargrave is a highly intelligent older man with a commanding personality. As the characters begin to realize that a murderer is hunting them, Wargrave's experience and air of authority make him a natural leader for the group.

Vera Claythorne - (Female, age: 20's - 30's) A former governess who comes to Indian Island purportedly to serve as a secretary to their absent hostess, Mrs. Owen. Vera is one of the most intelligent and capable characters in the play, but she also suffers from attacks of hysteria, feels guilty about her supposed crime, and reacts nervously to the uncanny events on the island.

Philip Lombard - (Male, age: late 20's - 40's) A mysterious, confident, and resourceful man who seems to have been a mercenary soldier in Africa. Lombard is far bolder and more cunning than most of the other characters, traits that allow him to survive. He also has an interest in Vera.

William Blore - (Male, age: 30's - 40's) A former police inspector. Blore is a large (or well-built) man whose experience often inspires others to look to him for advice. He acts boldly and frequently takes initiative, but he also makes frequent blunders.

Dr. Armstrong - (Male, age: 40's - 60's) A gullible, fussy and slightly timid doctor. Armstrong often draws the suspicion of the other guests because of his medical knowledge.

Emily Brent - (Female, age: 50's - 60's) An older, ruthlessly religious spinster who is disagreeable and suspicious.

General Mackenzie - (Male, age: 60's) The oldest guest. An upright soldierly old man with a gentle and tired face.

Rogers - (Male, age: 40's - 50's) A competent man-servant who is quick and deft but just a bit shifty.

Mrs. Rogers - (Female, age: 40's - 50's) Rogers's wife. At first, Ethel is opinionated and seems fine, but underneath Ethel is a frail woman.

Anthony Marston - (Male/Female, age: 20's) This character is open to males and females. A rich, athletic, youth. Tony Marston likes to drive recklessly and seems to lack a conscience.

Fred Narracott - (Male/female, age: 30's - 40's) This character is open to males and females. A delivery person that also provides ferry service to and from the Island.

Auditions:

Narracott, Rogers and Mrs. Rogers 8-9

Vera, Lombard, and Rogers page 10 - 11 and 87-89

Marston: pg. 16 and 24-25

Blore, Armstrong, and Rogers 18-19

Vera and Emily page 21-22

Wargrave and Rogers 39-40

Vera and MacKenzie 55-56

Blore, Lombard, Armstrong, Wargrave 71-73

Blore and Lombard 84-85

*****