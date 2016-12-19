CKAC OFCA SURVEY RESULTS 2016

OLD FLORIDA CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION

December 2016

In Art Fair Calendar’s 4th Annual National Survey Cedar Key’s Spring Art Festival was voted one of the “Top Ten Best Art Fairs in America.” It was also listed as one of the top five “Favorite Small Town Art Fairs.” This is the second time that the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts has received national recognition in the past several years. In 2014, the event was named one of the Top 50 Art Fairs in America and was also listed as one of the Top 5 Small Town Juried Art Shows.

Cedar Key’s Spring Arts Festival, which was started in 1964, is one of the oldest in the State of Florida. In the mid-1970’s it became so popular that a reported 35-50,000 visitors nearly ended the event because it was just too much for the small town of 850. By the late 1990’s the festival had become more of a craft fair but in 2006, local artists and community leaders decided that the format should return to a juried event with the vision of hosting a top quality small fine art show and the festival was renamed the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts.

The 2017 event, coordinated by the Cedar Key Arts Center, a 501(c)3 non-profit organization whose mission is to nurture and promote the arts, is planned for April 8 & 9, 10am -5pm. A record number of artists have applied, but only 120 fine artists and craftsmen will be invited. Unlike larger shows, space is left between booths for art demonstrations with room for artists and patrons to interact. On-line survey comments about the festival tell it all --- "Small town - great artists; beautiful location." "It is authentic old Florida, and has some of the best art I have seen." "The locals support this show." "It is small and personal with juried fine arts. It's a lovely little community and the show is fun to do.”

The America's Best Art Fairs Awards are based on online voting by art fair patrons, collectors, organizers, and artists both regionally and nationally. The survey, sponsored by ArtFairCalendar.com, is the only national survey of art fairs and festivals designed to recognize achievement in art fair event production and promote the cultural importance of fine art events across America. For a complete list of winners or to find out more about the subscriber’s survey visit http://www.artfaircalendar.com/art_fair/americas-best-art-fairs-the-top-50.html .

For more information go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or call 352-543-5400.

