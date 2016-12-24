YOGA IN CEDAR KEY DECEMBER 2016 - JANUARY 2017

YOGA IN CEDAR KEY

DECEMBER - JANUARY

December 24, 2016

Temporary Location:

Cedar Key Arts Center New Addition

Enter through the second floor back door of Arts Center.

Mondays and Wednesdays at 8 am

Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)

CDs and instructor assisted once a week

Some experience necessary

Tuesdays and Thursdays at 8 am

Gentle Yoga (Level 1)

CDs and instructor assisted when possible

Fridays

Community Practice

(Levels 1 and 2 depending upon participants present)

CDs or /and instructor assisted

MINDFULNESS MEDITATION

5 - 6 pm Tuesdays

Includes sitting and walking meditation practice