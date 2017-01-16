Find more about Weather in Cedar Key, FL

2017 OLD FLORIDA
CELEBRATION OF THE ARTS
T-SHIRTS, POSTERS ON SALE
January 14, 2017
 
JAN 14 CKAC OFCA PIC MG 2017The Spring Arts Festival Commemorative t-shirts and posters are now available at the Cedar Keyhole Artist Co-op at 457 2nd Street in Cedar Key. 
The 2017 Design Contest winning artwork, Water, by  Judi Cain, is featured this year. 
 
Posters are $5 (unsigned), $10 (signed).  T-shirts are $20 and come in Men’s (Grey, M-XXL) and Women’s (Violet, S-XXXL) sizes.  Show your support for the arts in Cedar Key and help us promote the event by getting your t-shirt and wearing it everywhere you go!
 
Picture: 2017 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts Committee
 
*****
 
