FOL 2017 CK LIBRARY HEATHER DEWAR

CEDAR KEY LIBRARY SERIES

BEGINS WITH HEATHER DEWAR

January 18, 2017

The Cedar Key Public Library will present environmental writer Heather Dewar on Saturday, January 28, 2017, at 10:30 a.m., in a talk/reading from her new book "When the Seas Rise."

Heather is a native Floridian who grew up in Coconut Grove, where she learned how to steer a boat before she could ride a bike. A former reporter at The Miami Herald, The Miami News, and The Baltimore Sun, she has been writing about Florida environmental issues and their impact on the state's way of life since 1990. Her work has won national and international journalism awards. After more than 20 years in Maryland, she is thrilled to be back home in Florida, as a Gainesville-based science writer and reporters' liaison for the U.S. Geological Survey.

Heather will read from her book "When the Seas Rise." Published in April 2016 by University Press of Florida, the book weaves together true stores - some disturbing, some hopeful - about scientists who are working to understand and improve Florida's future in a warmer world. It is the first in-depth look at the impact of climate change on Florida. Our story starts on the Big Bend Coast......

Please plan to attend the program on January 28. As always, our programs are free and open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided by the Cedar Key Friends of the Library.

