YOGA IN CEDAR KEY REVISED SCHEDULE 2017

FREE YOGA IN CEDAR KEY

JANUARY 2017

REVISED SCHEDULE

January 20, 2017

MONDAY, WEDNESDAY, FRIDAY

Cedar Key Library (upstairs)

8:00 am Intermediate Yoga (Level 2)

CDs, no instruction most days, some experience necessary.

Everyone welcome on Fridays.

TUESDAY, THURSDAY

Episcopal Church (Parish Hall)

9:00 am Gentle Yoga

(tapes and instructor assisted)