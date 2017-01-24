Words on the loss
of a Double Americano
January 24, 2017
Where once was Curmudgeon,
there's now just High Dudgeon.
Were those Atlantan Baristas
just here to tease us?
Perhaps they're not far -
they said R and R -
but if they can be found
there's Arabica to be ground.
They weren't here for long,
but it was time for great song,
and it was just plain old mean
to take away our caffeine.
If they respond to this plea
it will give us great glee:
we need their coffee and tea and scones too,
so, one eight four two, where are you?
******