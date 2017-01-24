1842

Words on the loss

of a Double Americano

January 24, 2017

Where once was Curmudgeon,

there's now just High Dudgeon.

Were those Atlantan Baristas

just here to tease us?

Perhaps they're not far -

they said R and R -

but if they can be found

there's Arabica to be ground.

They weren't here for long,

but it was time for great song,

and it was just plain old mean

to take away our caffeine.

If they respond to this plea

it will give us great glee:

we need their coffee and tea and scones too,

so, one eight four two, where are you?