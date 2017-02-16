SVP OZ REMINDER

The Wizard of Oz

February 15, 2017

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to the Chief Theater at 25 East Park Avenue in Chiefland! Join Dorothy and her friends as they journey from Kansas to Oz and back again in that classic musical, The Wizard of Oz, opening March 3 and running every weekend through March 19th with extra matinees on Saturday March 11 and 18.

Call 352-493-ARTS now to reserve your tickets because we expect most dates to sell out. This is a must-see performance for kids of all ages presented by the Suwannee Valley Players.

Tickets are $10 for students, seniors, and military and first responders, and $12 for adults. Need more information? Give us a call or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/chieftheatre/.