COMING UP

APRIL 8 and 9, 2017...

MORE REASONS TO TAKE PART

March 20, 2017

of the Arts, April 8th and 9th, One of the Top 10 Art Fairs in America (2016 ArtFairCalendar.com Survey).

#7: SUNSETS, WILDLIFE AND THE BEAUTY OF FLORIDA’S NATURE COAST Cedar Key is 60 miles southwest of Gainesville at the end of State Road 24. As you cross the bridge onto the islands of the Cedar Key archipelago you know you're someplace special. Its setting in the center of the Lower Suwanee and Cedar Key National Wildlife Refuges means you're likely to see a wide variety of coastal birds in the estuarial waters. Explore the area by hiking, biking, kayaking, fishing, sightseeing, or simply relaxing in one of Cedar Key’s parks or local establishments.

#6: LOCAL ARTISTSThe OFCA is proud to annually welcome a number of award-winning local artists including painter Susan Dauphinee (Awards of Excellence 2014 & 2016). Other popular artists who call Cedar Key their artistic home include Bill Roberts and his daughter Donna Leeward and 2017 Design Contest winning artist Judi Cain.

#5: SEAFOOD AND MOREIn a coastal community like Cedar Key you'll find local oysters, clams, grouper, and more at the dozen or so restaurants in town. You may even want to stop in and have a taste of world famous chowder at Tony’s Seafood. But on festival weekend, don’t miss the homemade baked goods, lemonade, mullet dinners, clam fritters, shrimp sticks, and other treats served up by local non-profit organizations in beachfront City Park. Hosted by the Lions Club, who also arrange live music for the event, food sales at the park generate funds for over 20 local churches, school groups, and other non-profit organizations.

More next week. For more information about this free, smoke-free, and pet-friendly event go to www.CedarKeyArtsFestival.com or contact This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. or 352-543-5400

All Photo Credits: Ann Kamzelski PICTURE: Susan Dauphine