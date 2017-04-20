SVP AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

AND THEN THERE WERE NONE

April 20, 2017

Ten strangers, apparently with little in common, are lured to an island mansion off the coast of Devon by the mysterious U. N. Owen. Over dinner, a record begins to play, and the voice of an unseen host accuses each person of hiding a guilty secret. That evening, reckless driver Tony Marston is found murdered by a deadly dose of cyanide. The tension escalates as the survivors realize the killer is not only among them but is preparing to strike again… and again...

Join us at the Chief Theater in Chiefland as the Suwanee Valley Players present Agatha Christie's popular murder mystery And Then There Were None, on May 5-7, and 12-14.

Make your reservations now as seats are already filling. Call 493-ARTS for more information! Open box office hours are as follows: April 11 from 6 pm-8 pm, April 13 from 7 pm-9 pm, April 18 fron 6 pm-8 pm, April 29 from 9 am-11 am, and May 2 from 6 pm-8 pm

