SVP AUDITIONS SUMMER 2017

SUWANNEE VALLEY PLAYERS AUDITIONS

April 26, 2017

Suwannee Valley Players is pleased to announce

auditions for the Summer Children’s Production.

The classic children’s story, “Charlotte’s Web”

The Children's Literature Association named this "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and utterly practical theatrical presentation. All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer." Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte.

also for teenagers “What Fools These Mortals Be”

This show is a lively compilation of the many face of love, taken from the works of William Shakespeare. Selections range from the ridiculous to the sublime: excerpts from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, The Taming of the Shrew, And Love's Labor's Lost alternate with some of the Bard's most beautiful sonnets in this very funny and moving show.

Auditions

Auditions will be held at the Chief Theater, 25 East Park Avenue, Chiefland, on Saturday, April 29 starting at 9 am.

All ages are needed for Charlotte’s Web and teens only for What Fools. This will be a cold reading, no monologues needed. No previous acting experience needed. All children will be accepted, audition is to determine skills for specific roles only. For more information, or to schedule a separate audition date contact director Laura Blanton at 352-221-3976 or This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. .