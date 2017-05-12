FICTION BOOK CLUB

INTERESTED IN PARTICIPATING IN

THE CEDAR KEY FICTION BOOK CLUB?

The group meets for an hour in the library at 1:30 p.m. on the second Monday of each month from November through May, although we understand that not everyone will be able to attend each meeting. If you are interested, we would like your input.

In the past, the group has used the first meeting to discuss which books to read for the season, but this year, we'd like to do things differently. We would like to select the books this summer and distribute the list of books by late summer/early fall so we can "hit the ground running" at the November meeting and so that those of us who like to read ahead will have the opportunity to do so. This would also give Librarian Molly Jubitz the ability to order at least one copy of each book for the library.

If you would like to attend the meetings, we are asking that you submit a list of no more than six books that you recommend for the group. Your list should include books that you've read and enjoyed or books that you have on your "to read" list. Since there are many older books that are well worth reading, please don't feel that you have to limit your list to current books. For each book, please include the title, author and a brief description of the book. Also, if you will only be in Cedar Key for a few months and especially want to read any of your book list while you are here, please tell us which meetings you'll join us.

From the lists that are received, a group of us will compile the book group reading selections for the season and then distribute it to each of you that submitted a book list.

In order to do this in a timely fashion, we ask that you submit your list to us no later than July 1st and then we'll do our best to have the final selections chosen and communicated to you no later than September 1st.

Please email your book list to Karen Bruskin.

We look forward to having you join us for the always interesting book discussions.

