SVP CLEAN-IP DAY SCHEDULED

May 19, 2017

The Suwannee Valley Players will be having a clean- up day at the theatre June 24th from 3pm-7pm. They are asking for everyone to come out and lend a hand. The more that show up, the quicker this will be. We mainly need to just straighten stuff up but it's very manageable. Please let Stephanie Crawford know if you can attend. Also, for students, this will count towards volunteer hours.

Stephanie Crawford/secretary

