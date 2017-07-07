SVP PRESENTS ...

July 7, 2017

Summer is cooler and busier than ever, thanks to the Suwanee Valley Players.

July 8th, 6pm - 9pm

Do you have hidden talent?

Come audition for our annual Tri-County Talent Show! We are looking for youth through age 17 and adults 18 and up to share their talents in the August 8th competition. This year's theme is Country Jamboree. Auditions will be held at the Chief Theater. Call 352-210-8792 for more information.

July 15th, 4pm

Director's Forum

Come meet the directors for the 2017-2018 season, and find out how you can get involved in the different shows. This season includes: the Tri-County Talent Show, Angel Street (Gaslight), Sander's Family Christmas, Putnam County Spelling Bee, Noises Off, Anne of Green Gables, dinner theater productions, and more. All levels of talent are welcome from beginner to retired professional. Call 352-210-8792 for more information.

July 22nd 9am-12 and 24th 6pm-9pm

Auditions for Angel Street (Gaslight)

Angel Street focuses on a seemingly normal couple, the Manninghams. It turns out that the suave Jack Manningham is slowly torturing his wife, Bella, into insanity under the guise of kindness. Soon, Bella is visited by a Scotland Yard inspector, Roughy. He convinces her that her husband is a maniacal criminal wanted for a murder committed 15-years-ago. Bella gains confidence in herself as she and the inspector work together to build up evidence against Jack. Looking for two males, three females, and two extras.

July 21-30th

Charlotte's Web

The Suwannee Valley Players and Chief Theater are proud to present the Children’s Summer Production and their version of E.B. White’s Charlotte’s Web adapted by Joseph Robinette. The Children's Literature Association named this "the best American children's book of the past two hundred years," and Joseph Robinette, working with the advice of E.B. White, has created a play that captures this work in a thrilling and utterly practical theatrical presentation. All the enchanting characters are here: Wilbur, the irresistible young pig who desperately wants to avoid the butcher; Fern, a girl who understands what animals say to each other; Templeton, the gluttonous rat who can occasionally be talked into a good deed; the Zuckerman family; the Arables; and, most of all, the extraordinary spider, Charlotte, who proves to be "a true friend and a good writer."

Determined to save Wilbur, Charlotte begins her campaign with the "miracle" of her web in which she writes, "Some pig." It's the beginning of a victorious campaign which ultimately ends with the now-safe Wilbur doing what is most important to Charlotte. Presented by special arrangement with the Dramatic Publishing Company, Woodstock, Illinois. Friday and Saturday evenings at 8PM and Sunday’s at 2PM. Call 352-493-ARTS to reserve your tickets.

July 22nd and July 29th

Special Saturday Matinee's! What Fools These Mortals Be

A meditation on love, taken from the works of Shakespeare, adapted by Anthony Powell. Excerpts from A Midsummer Night’s Dream, Romeo and Juliet, the Taming of the Shrew, and Love's Labor's Lost alternate with some of the bard's most beautiful sonnets in this very funny and moving show. 2pm. Call 352-493-ARTS to reserve your tickets.

It's all happening at the Chief.