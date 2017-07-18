SVP AUDITIONS FOR ANGEL STREET

SVP AUDITIONS FOR

ANGEL STREET

July 18, 2017

Auditions for Angel Street are being held July 22, 9 am to 12 and July 24, 6 to 9pm at the Chief Theater, 25 East Park Avenue, Chiefland, Florida.

A Broadway hit first produced on the West End under the title Gaslight and filmed twice, Angel Street tells the story of the Manninghams who live on Angel Street in Nineteenth Century London. As the curtain rises, all appears the essence of Victorian tranquility. It is soon apparent however, that Mr. Manningham, a suavely handsome man, is slowly driving his gentle, devoted wife Bella, to the brink of insanity with an insinuating kindness which masks more sinister motives.

While he is out, Mrs. Manningham has an unexpected caller: amiable, paternal Inspector Rough from Scotland Yard. Rough is convinced that Manningham is a homicidal maniac wanted for a murder committed fifteen years earlier in this very house. Gradually the inspector restores Bella's confidence in herself and as the evidence against Manningham unfolds, the author has built and sustained some of the most brilliant, suspenseful sequences in modern theatre.

For more information call 352-493-ARTS.