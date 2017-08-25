FOLK IN THE SPRINGS 2017

4TH ANNUAL

FOLK IN THE SPRINGS

August 25, 2017

HIGH SPRINGS, FL – The Fourth Annual ‘Folk in the Springs’ Event - Sunday, September 17th from 12pm to 8pm will host acoustic artists from all over North Central Florida, their performances are a part of a walking tour throughout the High Springs historic downtown area. The event, produced by the High Springs Music in the Park Series, with support from the North Florida Folk Network (Jacksonville) will bring 7 different artists to 6 different locations throughout the historic downtown High Springs.

A Welcome Station will be hosted by the High Springs Chamber of Commerce. The High Springs Farmers Market will also be on site. Attendees are encouraged to bring a chair for some of the locations such as James Paul Park and the High Springs Fire Department. Other venues have seating.

The event is free and open to the general public thanks to its sponsors: High Springs CRA (Community Redevelopment Agency), City of High Springs, High Springs Chamber of Commerce, The Great Outdoors Restaurant, Ginnie Springs Outdoors, LLC, Ameris Bank, Our Town Magazine & more.

Schedule of Performances

Time Location Performer(s)

12pm - 1pm James Paul Park QuarterMoon

1pm - 2pm Old School/Community Center Crucial Eddy Cotton

2pm - 3pm High Springs Fire Department Cliff Dorsey

3pm - 4pm High Springs Library Austin Miller

4pm - 5pm High Springs Women’s Center Paul & Kay Garfinkel

5pm - 6pm Great Outdoors Restaurant Mary Z Cox

6pm - 8pm Great Outdoors Restaurant Ellen Bukstel

100% Original Music by 100% Original Artists

QuarterMoon (Gainesville) – https://www.facebook.com/iheartquartermoonband

Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, Songwriter duo/group from Gainesville with a long history of performing at some of the biggest music festivals throughout the state.

Crucial Eddy Cotton (Jacksonville) – https://crucialeddycotton.bandcamp.com/

Florida native and a skilled songwriter and musician comfortable in any genre. He was described as “North Florida's most versatile guitarist” in the FloridaTimes-Union. His love for telling a good tale and quick-witted banter with his audience have kept him a regional favorite for years. While well known for his authentic Blues stylings, he's is at home at a Bluegrass picking as he is in a Jazz jam session on a number of stringed instruments. He is currently working on his second solo CD, “Self-Inflicted Wound.” His quartet was one of the highlights of the 2015 Florida Folk Festival, where he also taught workshops on guitar and bottleneck slide. His current focus is primarily on original music, and he is playing at festivals and events in support of his upcoming release and his previous CD, “Extraordinary Renditions”

Cliff Dorsey (High Springs) - https://www.facebook.com/cliffdorseymusic

Singer/Songwriter from High Springs. Born and raised in the country, country is in his blood. With his deep southern voice and the love of the country life, Cliff has risen above the rest and has proven to be a power-house performer. Currently working on his self-titled Cd to be released by the end of this year.

Austin Miller (Orlando) – www.austinmillermusic.com/

Austin Miller’s interest in music emerged at a young age. But it wasn’t until college that he began putting pen to paper. Today, those early influences have been met with a short history of shows spanning 40 states and 10 countries. Miller exerts a worldliness beyond his 27 years -- not only in his confident croon, but also in his rambling rhythm and thoughtful guitar work. Currently touring to promote his third Cd: “Engine”

Paul & Kay Garfinkel (Jacksonville) – https://store.cdbaby.com/Artist/PaulGarfinkel

Paul Garfinkel has been a fixture on the Florida folk music scene for more than 20 years. First as a solo artist, then as co-founder of the Ashley Gang band, and most recently full circle as a solo act who also performs as a duo with his wife Kay, and with their band “Mixed Media”. Paul has multiple songwriting awards: including 6 from the Will McLean Foundation for his Florida songs) Three solo recordings and two with the Ashley Gang. His music is inspired by the people and places of Florida, especially our natural environment.

Kay Garfinkel is a classically trained flute player who joined the Ashley Gang about half way through its 15 year run. There she also discovered a talent for percussion (djembe), and her voice and ear for vocal harmonies. She beautifully supports Paul’s vocals and guitar playing with her multiple musical talents, providing all of the female vocals on Paul’s most recent Cd “The Last Good Mile”. Either as a duo, or with the Mixed Media band, Paul and Kay have been performing at Florida’s premier acoustic festivals and listening rooms for the last five years.

Mary Z Cox (Tallahassee) – www.maryzcox.com

Teacher, Author & Performer, Mary is a third generation Floridian, 2 time Florida & North Carolina banjo champion and a Florida mountain dulcimer champion. Known for her “Good Morning Banjo” videos on FaceBook & YouTube where she posts impromptu banjo & dulcimer videos from unexpected places in the United States and around the globe.

Ellen Bukstel (South Florida) – www.ellenbukstel.com

A veteran to the stage since childhood, she has been honored with close to 50 Songwriting and Music Video awards. Renowned as an activist who puts her passions to song, Ellen has been commissioned to write songs and produced numerous multiple award winning fundraising music videos which have collectively helped to raise almost one hundred million dollars since 2006. Ellen expresses her imagination with her beautiful voice, guitar and keyboard. Her award winning songs chronicle the joys and sorrows of a colorful tapestry still being woven…She conveys love and a depth of concern for the ever-increasing threats to our world and to our own individual rights. All this is related to the audience through a brave, though humorous and earthy connection between the world of musical performance and that of the social “bard” or “troubadour” from which the most powerful and relevant strand of folk music derives its roots.

For more information visit High Springs Music in the Park Series on Facebook https://facebook.com/pages/highspringsmusicinthepark

