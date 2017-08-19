SVP GOLDEN GAVEL AWARDS

August 17, 2017

We would like to congratulate every one of our theatre family for an amazing 2016-2017 season. It would not have been possible without the involvement of each and every one of you. We would also like to give a special thanks to Sandra Tapia and crew for making our Golden Gravel ceremony a heartfelt occasion that we will all cherish. The following are our Golden Gravel recipients for 2016-2017.

BEST ACTRESS

Jennifer Delong for And Then There Were None

BEST ACTOR

Valdeen Fletcher for Wizard of Oz

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Melissa Hoke for And Then There Were None

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Wil Rucker for A Lion in Winter

BEST YOUTH ACTOR

Eowyn Verhaeren for Charlotte's Web

BEST YOUTH VOLUNTEER

Laci Acevedo

BEST ADULT VOLUNTEER

Albert Acevedo

BEST DIRECTOR

There was a tie:

Diana Child for And Then There Were None

and Laura Blanton for Smoke on the Mountain

BEST SHOW

There was a tie:

Diana Child for And Then There Were None

and Laura Blanton for Smoke on the Mountain