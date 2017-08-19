GOLDEN GAVEL
AWARD WINNERS
August 17, 2017
We would like to congratulate every one of our theatre family for an amazing 2016-2017 season. It would not have been possible without the involvement of each and every one of you. We would also like to give a special thanks to Sandra Tapia and crew for making our Golden Gravel ceremony a heartfelt occasion that we will all cherish. The following are our Golden Gravel recipients for 2016-2017.
BEST ACTRESS
Jennifer Delong for And Then There Were None
BEST ACTOR
Valdeen Fletcher for Wizard of Oz
BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Melissa Hoke for And Then There Were None
BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR
Wil Rucker for A Lion in Winter
BEST YOUTH ACTOR
Eowyn Verhaeren for Charlotte's Web
BEST YOUTH VOLUNTEER
Laci Acevedo
BEST ADULT VOLUNTEER
Albert Acevedo
BEST DIRECTOR
There was a tie:
Diana Child for And Then There Were None
and Laura Blanton for Smoke on the Mountain
BEST SHOW
There was a tie:
Diana Child for And Then There Were None
and Laura Blanton for Smoke on the Mountain
*****