ELECT NEW BOARD

August 23, 2017

Suwannee Valley Players would like to congratulate

our new board members for our 2017-2017 season:

President: Elizabeth Phillips

Vice President: Jennifer Verhaeren

Secretary: Angie Acevedo

Treasurer: Jerry Crawford

Board Members at Large:

Wil Rucker

Matthew Lunsford

Diana Child