CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 19 DECEMBER 2016 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2016

Updated 12/19/16

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it is a work in progress.

12/20 Brazilian Pepper Control on Cedar Key, 9 am, group will meet at Cedar Key Cemetery entrance

12/21 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, Community Garden Living Room on Second Street two lots west of the Island Hotel, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2657-book-bunch-december-5-2016

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

1/2 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

1/9, 10 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Anda Chance-Beyond the Coloring Book With Colored Pencils, CKAC, 9 am – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/10 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, place to be announced

1/11 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, 10:30 am, Episcopal Church Hall

1/14 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/16 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/18 2017 Master Gardener Class Application Deadline, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

½0 Cedar Key Arts Center Summer Art Program Benefit Dinner, Auction, and Raffle, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2660-ckac-summer-benefit

1/21 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Wood And Intro To 3d Art with Leland Williams, CKAC, 10 am – 3pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/25 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, place to be announced

1/25 – 4/5 Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays, Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

1/18 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Metals: An Intro To 3d Art with Leland Williams, CKAC, 10 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/30 Bird Rescue Training, 3-5 pm, place to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2609-bird-rescue-training-session-coming

1/31 Cedar Key Arts Center Annual Meeting and Election of Officers/Board Members

2/1,2,3 Big Bend Science Symposium, all day, Cedar Key Community Center, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2647-north-florida-marine-science-symposium-and-big-bend-science-symposium-2017

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm