UNITED METHODIST CHURCH CHRISTMAS DINNER 2016

December 19, 2016

Please, join us at the United Methodist Church (corner of State Road 24 and 4th Street) in Cedar Key for our annual Community Christmas Day Dinner. The dinner will be held on Christmas Day at noon. The church will be open at 10:00 am for anyone who wishes to drop off his/her dish. Meat and tea or coffee will be furnished. Please, bring your favorite dish to add to the table, or just come. There will be an abundance of food.

If you find yourself alone or just are not able or do not want the work of cooking a complete Christmas Dinner, please, join us; families, singles, children, grandmas, and grandpas. Everyone is welcome to join us for generous Cedar Key hospitality. The United Methodist Church is having its Christmas Eve service on the 24th at 5:00 pm. We would love to have you join us for that as well.

