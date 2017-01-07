NEED HELP
WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?
January 7, 2017
Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?
Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your
check every month?
Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?
Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,
SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides
you with free, unbiased and confidential information.
For assistance, please call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243 to have
a volunteer return your call or come see us at:
Wednesday, January 11 10 am-noon AF Knotts Library, Yankeetown
Wednesday, January 18 10 am-noon Bell Community Center
Wednesday, January 18 1:30-3:30 pm Chiefland Senior Center
Wednesday, January 25 10 am-noon Trenton Library
Wednesday, January 25 1:30-3:30 pm Cross City Library
*******