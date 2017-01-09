KNOTTS 2017 ANNUAL MEETING

FRIENDS OF AF KNOTTS PUBLIC LIBRARY

ANNUAL MEETING AND PROGRAM

January 9, 2017

Friends of the A. F. Knotts Public Library in Yankeetown are featuring for their Annual Meeting program, Dr. Dikki-Jo Mullen with her presentation of “FUTURE TRENDS FOR 2017.” We invite you to join us and explore your spiritual personality with Dikki-Jo. Rev. Dr. Mullen will guide us through the Chinese New Year of the ‘Fire Rooster,’ delve into Numerology - the study of personal numbers, and share the science and mystery of the most well-known - the Horoscope.

Rev. Dr. Mullen holds a Doctor of Divinity Degree and is an Ordained Spiritualist Minister. Her professional practice is here in Central Florida but she has clients all over the world. Dr. Mullen has presented astrology and related topics on radio and national television. She has lectured extensively in Florida, the Bahamas and the United Kingdom.

There is no fee and the public is invited. Bring your friends! The Friends Annual Meeting is at 1:30 pm and the program follows at 2:00 pm, Monday, January 16, 2017, in the library at 11 56th Street, Yankeetown.

*****