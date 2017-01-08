CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 8 JANUARY 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

Updated 1/8/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an initial attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it is a work in progress.

1/9, 10 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Anda Chance-Beyond the Coloring Book With Colored Pencils, CKAC, 9 am – 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/9 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room

1/9 Cedar Key Water Sewer Board Meeting, CKWSB Officc on Third Street, 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2744-ckwsd-water-board-meeting-9-january-2017

1/11 Cedar Key Garden Club Annual Meeting, 10:30 am, Episcopal Church Hall

1 /12 Cedar Key School Homecoming Parade, line up at school, 4 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2742-homecoming-parade-207

1/14 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Gyotaku T-Shirt Workshop with Sandi Jackson, CKAC, 10 am – 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/14 Cedar Key Historical Society Presents Blood, Guts, and Germs, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

1/16 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Paint Party Coffee Filter Watercolor Painting with Sandy Allen, CKAC, 6:30 pm - 8:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/18 2017 Master Gardener Class Application Deadline, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

1/18 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Metals: An Intro To 3d Art with Leland Williams, CKAC, 10 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/19 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee Presents The Barge Canal, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2741-ckhs-january-2017-coffee

½0 Cedar Key Arts Center Summer Art Program Benefit Dinner, Auction, and Raffle, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/2660-ckac-summer-benefit

1/21 Cedar Key Arts Center Workshop, Wood And Intro To 3d Art with Leland Williams, CKAC, 10 am – 3pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2693-ckac-offers-january-wworkshops

1/21 Cedar Key Arts Center Annual Meeting, CKAC, 6 pm

1/22 Great Day Sings, Cedar Key United Methodist Church, 6pm http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2751-ckumc-great-day-performs

1/24 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, Dixie County BOCC Meeting Room, Dixie County BOCC, 214 NE Hwy 351, Cross City, FL 32628, 1 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/25 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

1/25 – 4/5 Master Gardener Training, Wednesdays, Levy County Extension Office, Bronson, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2648-master-gardener-class-2018

1/27 Suwannee River Water Management District Presents Draft Surface Water Improvement and Management SWIM Plan, District Headquarters, Suwannee Room, Suwannee River Water Management District, 9225 CR 49, Live Oak, FL 32060, 1 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2739-srwmd-workshop

1/30 Bird Rescue Training, 3-5 pm, place to be announced, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2609-bird-rescue-training-session-coming

1/31 Cedar Key Arts Center Annual Meeting and Election of Officers/Board Members

FEBRUARY

2/1 Empty Bowls, Cedar Key United Methodist Church Fellowship Hall, 4-7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2750-empty-bowls-2017

2/1,2,3 Big Bend Science Symposium, all day, Cedar Key Community Center, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2647-north-florida-marine-science-symposium-and-big-bend-science-symposium-2017

2/6 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

2/11 Cedar Key Historical Society Presents Civvil War Blockade Running on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

2/13 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour

2/22 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

MARCH

3/18 Cedar Key Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key,

http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

APRIL

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

MAY

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon