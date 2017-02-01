LEVY COUNTY PROPERTY APPRAISER IN CEDAR KEY

APPRAISER IN CEDAR K EY

February 1, 2017

The Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office will be accepting applications for Homestead Senior Homestead and other exemptions on Thursday, February 23, 2017, at the Cedar Key City Hall from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon.

For more information please contact: Levy County Property Appraiser’s Office at 352-486-5222. Proof of residency is required: Driver’s license, auto license, voter registration. For additional senior homestead, proof of income will be required.

