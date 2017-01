2017 MARCH CEDAR KEY STYLE

MARCH 2017...

CEDAR KEY STYLE

January 22, 2017

All over the United States, and the world, people marched yesterday

declaring their solidarity for women’s rights and a multitude of other beliefs.

Cedar Key’s Linda Seyfert did it Cedar Key style with her pink golf car and

in the company of an eagle which soured above her head and caught on camera.

