CKWSD WATER BOARD NOTICE

CEDAR KEY WATER AND SEWER DISTRICT

January 26, 2017

VACANCY ON DISTRICT BOARD

There is a vacancy on the governing board of the Cedar Key Water and Sewer District. Under the District’s Charter, a vacancy on the Board is to be filled by the remaining Board members, with the selected person to serve until the next election. The selected person may, of course, run for the Board position at the next election.

You must be a “qualified voter” within the District in order to be eligible to serve on the governing board. The boundaries of the District are all areas on the Cedar Key islands seaward of the Number 4 Bridge.

If you are interested in being considered for selection to fill the vacancy, please come to the Board’s regular meeting on February 13, 2017, at 5:00 p.m., at the District Office, 510 3rd Street, Cedar Key.

For further information, please call the District at 352-543-5285.