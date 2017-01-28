Many area residents think the food given away at the Pantry is donated by somebody, and it does receive quite a few donations, but the Food Pantry purchases much of the food it gives away, although at a reduced rate from over-the-counter cost.
Canned goods donations to the Pantry are always appreciated and cash is also always needed--obviously to purchase the food it gives away. If individuals wish, they can receive a receipt for their donation for tax purposes. The Cedar Key Lions Club provides milk for the Pantry, a greatly appreciated donation by the Pantry and its recipients. Occasionally the high school FFA chapter donates fresh vegetables.
The director and her assistant have managed the Food Pantry operations for many years. However, as of January 1, both have asked to be replaced from their fulltime duties. Volunteers are helping out, but there is a desperate need for someone from the community to step up and take over.
Anyone willing to help with this remarkable (and highly needed) volunteer role may call Katie Bancroft at 352-614-2902 for answers to questions. The Food Pantry volunteers and recipients would shout out a huge "Thank You!”
Barbara Turner, Food Pantry volunteer, 352-543-9517
