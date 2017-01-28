CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY NEEDS HELP

CEDAR KEY FOOD PANTRY

NEEDS HELP

January 27, 2017

If you see the back parking lot at the Cedar Key United Methodist Church full of cars and pickups on a Thursday afternoon, it's not for a church activity. Although the Cedar Key Food Pantry is housed in the Faith Center wing of the church, it is a Cedar Key community project. During an average month, around 202 households are receiving food at the Pantry, representing more than 580 individuals. This past Thanksgiving and Christmas time every family coming to the pantry received a ham or a turkey, whichever was their choice.

Many area residents think the food given away at the Pantry is donated by somebody, and it does receive quite a few donations, but the Food Pantry purchases much of the food it gives away, although at a reduced rate from over-the-counter cost.

Canned goods donations to the Pantry are always appreciated and cash is also always needed--obviously to purchase the food it gives away. If individuals wish, they can receive a receipt for their donation for tax purposes. The Cedar Key Lions Club provides milk for the Pantry, a greatly appreciated donation by the Pantry and its recipients. Occasionally the high school FFA chapter donates fresh vegetables.

The director and her assistant have managed the Food Pantry operations for many years. However, as of January 1, both have asked to be replaced from their fulltime duties. Volunteers are helping out, but there is a desperate need for someone from the community to step up and take over.

Anyone willing to help with this remarkable (and highly needed) volunteer role may call Katie Bancroft at 352-614-2902 for answers to questions. The Food Pantry volunteers and recipients would shout out a huge "Thank You!”

Barbara Turner, Food Pantry volunteer, 352-543-9517

******