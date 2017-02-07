SHINE ELDERLY SERVICES 2017 FEBRUARY

NEED HELP

WITH YOUR MEDICARE COSTS?

February 6, 2017

Want to see if you can save money on your prescription drug costs?

Can't afford to have the Medicare Part B Premium come out of your

check every month?

Are you new to Medicare and not sure of your options?

Whether you are a Medicare beneficiary, family member or caregiver,

SHINE, a volunteer program under the FL Dept of Elder Affairs, provides

you with free, unbiased and confidential information.

For assistance, please call the Elder Helpline at 1-800-262-2243 to have

a volunteer return your call or come see us at:

Wednesday, February 15 10:30- Bell Community Center

Wednesday, February 15 1:30-3:30 p12pm Chiefland Senior Center

Wednesday, GFebruary 22 10 am-noon Trenton Library

Wednesday, February 22 1:30-3:30 pm Cross City Library