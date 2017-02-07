CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY CALENDAR 7 FEBRUARY 2017 UPDATE

CEDAR KEY COMMUNITY

CALENDAR 2017

UPDATED 2/6/17

Editor's Note: The following calendar is an attempt to keep all aware of Cedar Key events Understand the calendar is not complete and is undergoing daily alterations. The links will take you to the CKN articles/announcements which contain additional specifics. Indeed, it remains a work in progress.

FEBRUARY

2/7 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2821-city-commission-agenda-07-february-2017

2/7 Cedar Key Arts Center, Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 6 – 7 pm

2/9 Cedar Keys Audubon Presents Sweetwater Wetlands Park

Ranger-Guided Hike Sweetwater Wetlands Park, Gainesville, 10 am or meet at Cedar Key City Park at 8:30 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2836-cedar-keys-audubon-sweetwater-wetlands-park

2/11 Levy Historical Society Presents Civil War Blockade Running on Florida’s Gulf Coast, Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

2/11 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Bob Piscura, 22 Days and 280 Miles on the Colorado River, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/11 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Annual Spaghetti Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 5 – 7 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/39-woman-s-club-news/2832-ckwc-annual-spaghetti-dinner-2017

2/13 Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update

2/13, 14 Friends of The Library Flower Sale 2017, next to Post Office, 10 am – 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/29-library/2828-fol-flower-sale-2017

2/14 Lions Club Valentine’s Dance and Dinner, Cedar Key Community Center, 6 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/30-lions-club-news/2804-lions-valentine-s-day-dinner-2017

2/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee and Annual Meeting Presents Florida in the Civil War, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/clubs-church-groups/2825-ckhs-historical-society-coffee-16-february-2017

2/16 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Francis “Jack” Putz Coastal Ecosystem Change in Florida, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/18 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Dr. Jane Brockman, Horseshoe Crabs, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/18 Cedar Key Arts Center’s Art-Filled Home Tour, 10 am – 4 pm,

http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/10-arts/2824-ckac-art-filled-home-tour-2017-reminder

2/20 – 24 Free Dental Clinic, First Baptist Church, 8:30 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2819-dental-clinic-2017

2/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

2/22 Non-Fiction Book Bunch, 1:30 pm, upstairs library room, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2736-book-bunch-january-2017-update23

2/23 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Present Janelle Brush and Joseph Marchionno, Oystercatchers, Cedar Key Library, 5 pm

2/23 Levy County Property Appraiser in Cedar Key, Temporary City Hall, 9 am – noon, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/city-news/15-announcements/2783-levy-county-property-appraiser-in-cedar-key

2/25 Cedar Key Friends of the Library Presentation to Be Announced, Cedar Key Library, 10:30 am

2/26 Florida’s Nature Coast Conservancy Annual Meeting, Island Hotel Patio, 4 – 6 pm, pmhttp://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2803-fncc-annual-meeting-2017,

MARCH

¾ Lower Suwannee and Cedar Keys National Wildlife Refuges

Annual Meeting, Lower Suwannee River Headquarters, 10 am – 3 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2833-friends-of-refuges-annual-meeting-2017

3/4 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

3/6 Friends of County Road 347 Cleanup, 9 am, meet at CR 347 Adopt-a-Highway Sign

3/7 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/8 Cedar Key Open Golf Tournament, Chiefand Golf and Country Club, 11:30 am

3/11 Friends of Library Used Book Sale, Cedar Key Library, 9 am – 5 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

3/16 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

3/18 Workout on Waterfront WOW, Nature Coast Biological Station Cedar Key, 8 am

3/18 Levy Historical Society Presents Embattled Executive: Governor John Milton and the Civil War in Florida , Cedar Key RV Resort Club House, 2 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/activities/20-conservation/2726-lchs-civil-war-in-florida

3/22-4/17 Florida Master Naturalist Coastal System Class Levy County, Senator George Kirkpatrick Marine Lab IN Cedar Key,

http://conference.ifas.ufl.edu/fmnp/cs17-05.html

3/21 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

3/23 Cedar Key Woman’s Club Unique Fashion Show

3/24 Cedar Key Arts Center presents Create a Place, Cedar Key Community Garden, 10 am – 4 pm

3/31 Friends of Library present Patchouli, Cedar Key ommunity Center, 6:30 pm, http://cedarkeynews.com/index.php/arts-ents/2763-fol-2017-events

APRIL

4/4 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/8 Cedar Key Arts Center Gallery Opening, Cedar Key Arts Center, 5 – 7 pm

4/8, 9 Old Florida Celebration of the Arts, 10 am – 5 pm

4/18 Cedar Key City Commission Meeting, Temporary City Hall, 6 pm

4/20 Cedar Key Historical Society Coffee, Cedar Key Community Center, 10 am

MAY

5/8-16 Cuba - Ecological Riches & Cultural Exploration

with Cedar Key Audubon

JUNE

JULY

AUGUST

SEPTEMBER

Coastal Clean Up