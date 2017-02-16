Hello Levy Tobacco Prevention Friends,
Each year, during the third full week in February, tobacco control programs celebrate "Through with Chew Week" as a way to highlight the health consequences of smokeless tobacco products, including chewing tobacco, dip, spit tobacco, and snus. The highlight of the week is the Great American Spit Out, a day set aside to encourage smokeless tobacco users to quit. This year, the Great American Spit Out will take place on February 23, 2017.
While smokeless tobacco use is not as prevalent as smoking, it does come with its own unique set of risks. All smokeless tobacco products contain cancer causing chemicals. These chemicals increase the risk of cancer in any tissue or organ with which they come in contact, including mouth cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colon cancer.
For more information on the health consequences of smokeless tobacco products, and the marketing of these products to underage children and teens, use this link to read an article with information provided by Tobacco Free Florida:
http://www.tfp-levy.org/news_archives/20170117_news.html
More importantly, share this information with your family and friends who use smokeless tobacco products. Tobacco Free Florida provides free tobacco cessation services for all tobacco users through their "Quit Your Way Program". More information on tobacco cessation resources in Florida is available at:
http://tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway/
You may also contact my directly if you need additional information or resources on smokeless tobacco use in Levy County.
Best of Health,
Kristina
Kristina Zachry, MPH
Community Health Advocate - Levy County
QuitDoc Foundation
352.577.4309
This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.
www.QuitDoc.com
Research. Education. Prevention.
Facilitator of the Tobacco Free Partnership of Levy County and Levy Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT)
www.TFP-Levy.org
