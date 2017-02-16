QUITDOC SPIT OUT

THE GREAT AMERICAN

SPIT OUT

February 16, 2017

Editor’s Note:

Below is a note and link sent to readers from Katrina Zachary,

Community Health Advocate, Levy County, QuitDoc.

The QuitDoc Foundation was founded in 2006 by two physicians, a pulmonologist and a pediatrician, with a mission to improve overall community health and wellness by reducing the number of deaths in the United States from tobacco addiction and curtailing tobacco use within youth and adult populations through research, education, and prevention. http://www.quitdoc.com/

Zachary works regularly with Cedar Key School students in their efforts to stop tobacco use.

Hello Levy Tobacco Prevention Friends,

Each year, during the third full week in February, tobacco control programs celebrate "Through with Chew Week" as a way to highlight the health consequences of smokeless tobacco products, including chewing tobacco, dip, spit tobacco, and snus. The highlight of the week is the Great American Spit Out, a day set aside to encourage smokeless tobacco users to quit. This year, the Great American Spit Out will take place on February 23, 2017.

While smokeless tobacco use is not as prevalent as smoking, it does come with its own unique set of risks. All smokeless tobacco products contain cancer causing chemicals. These chemicals increase the risk of cancer in any tissue or organ with which they come in contact, including mouth cancer, throat cancer, esophageal cancer, stomach cancer, pancreatic cancer, and colon cancer.

For more information on the health consequences of smokeless tobacco products, and the marketing of these products to underage children and teens, use this link to read an article with information provided by Tobacco Free Florida:

http://www.tfp-levy.org/news_archives/20170117_news.html

More importantly, share this information with your family and friends who use smokeless tobacco products. Tobacco Free Florida provides free tobacco cessation services for all tobacco users through their "Quit Your Way Program". More information on tobacco cessation resources in Florida is available at:

http://tobaccofreeflorida.com/quityourway/

You may also contact my directly if you need additional information or resources on smokeless tobacco use in Levy County.

Best of Health,

Kristina

Kristina Zachry, MPH

Community Health Advocate - Levy County

QuitDoc Foundation

352.577.4309

This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. ">This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.

www.QuitDoc.com

Research. Education. Prevention.



Facilitator of the Tobacco Free Partnership of Levy County and Levy Students Working Against Tobacco (SWAT)

www.TFP-Levy.org

*******